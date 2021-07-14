Bitzeny Market Cap Hits $99,109.82 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Bitzeny has a market cap of $99,109.82 and $87.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded up 30.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.16 or 0.00397313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008970 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000580 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

