Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:BDTX) CEO Sells $687,000.00 in Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:BDTX) CEO James G. Kelly sold 25,000 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $687,000.00.

Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $37.76.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.