Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:BDTX) CEO Sells $687,000.00 in Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:BDTX) CEO James G. Kelly sold 25,000 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $687,000.00.
Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $37.76.
About Black Diamond Therapeutics
Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.