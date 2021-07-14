Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455,285 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 12.22% of Black Knight worth $1,416,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Black Knight by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,320,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,656,000 after purchasing an additional 228,397 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Black Knight by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,022,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,608,000 after purchasing an additional 177,275 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Black Knight by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,101,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,488,000 after purchasing an additional 92,252 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Black Knight by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,072,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,473,000 after purchasing an additional 80,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of BKI opened at $78.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.06. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKI shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $303,849.09. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.