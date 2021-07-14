BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,043 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.3% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $41,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,692,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $1,515,316,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in BlackRock by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $692,443,000 after acquiring an additional 286,678 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $155,021,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded down $29.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $878.50. 29,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,164. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $920.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $871.60.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $910.23.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

