BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,809 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of BlackRock worth $177,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $31.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $876.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,164. The firm has a market cap of $133.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $920.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $871.60.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, raised their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $910.23.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

