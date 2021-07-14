Blackstone Mortgage Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 9,550 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,119% compared to the typical volume of 183 put options.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of BXMT opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

In related news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $26,150.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,035.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $61,139.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 87,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,221.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,352 shares of company stock valued at $270,256 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 42,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

