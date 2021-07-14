Blank Wallet Reaches Market Cap of $837,221.75 (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.0432 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $837,221.75 and $520,576.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded down 93% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

