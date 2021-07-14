Blocknet Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003006 BTC on major exchanges. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $7.73 million and approximately $2,953.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00040665 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018867 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007635 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,846,750 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

