Bluzelle (BLZ) Price Hits $0.14

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Bluzelle coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bluzelle has a market cap of $41.57 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bluzelle Profile

Bluzelle (BLZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 296,082,540 coins. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

