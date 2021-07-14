BMO Capital Markets Raises Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$43.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.31% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ATZ. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Aritzia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.00.
Shares of TSE:ATZ traded down C$1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$36.04. 507,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,515. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$16.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.97. The firm has a market cap of C$3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.12.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
