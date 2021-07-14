BMO Capital Markets Raises Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$43.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ATZ. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Aritzia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.00.

Shares of TSE:ATZ traded down C$1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$36.04. 507,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,515. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$16.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.97. The firm has a market cap of C$3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.12.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$267.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

