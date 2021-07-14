BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €60.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €60.00 ($70.59) price target from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BNP Paribas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €58.17 ($68.44).

EPA:BNP traded down €0.21 ($0.25) on Wednesday, hitting €50.83 ($59.80). 3,446,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The business has a 50-day moving average of €55.05.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

