BOK Financial (BOKF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. BOK Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BOK Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BOKF opened at $83.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $48.41 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $526,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,977 shares in the company, valued at $9,389,371.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,238. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

