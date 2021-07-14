BOMB Market Cap Tops $1.36 Million (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last week, BOMB has traded up 23.4% against the dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $177,036.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for $1.50 or 0.00004575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,835.12 or 0.99991889 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00035883 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007030 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00009098 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00055450 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000870 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005750 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000113 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 905,594 coins and its circulating supply is 904,806 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

