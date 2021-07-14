Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Trimmed by Melvin Capital Management LP

Melvin Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 211,539 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 1.9% of Melvin Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Melvin Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.34% of Booking worth $326,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $7.16 on Wednesday, reaching $2,195.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,349. The firm has a market cap of $90.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,268.79.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

