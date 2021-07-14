Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

NYSE:BXP opened at $116.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.76. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $124.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,707,500. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 39,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth $866,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Finally, Rinet Co LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

