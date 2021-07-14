Bottos Market Cap Tops $862,616.54 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Bottos coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Bottos has a market capitalization of $862,616.54 and approximately $39,597.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00051760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00015835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $282.78 or 0.00859460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

BTO is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

