botXcoin (BOTX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.44 Million

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 14th. One botXcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.75 or 0.00005343 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, botXcoin has traded 92.3% higher against the US dollar. botXcoin has a market cap of $2.86 billion and approximately $2.44 million worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00051512 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $278.38 or 0.00848383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000378 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00042704 BTC.

botXcoin Profile

BOTX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,732,305 coins. botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog . botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com . botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

botXcoin Coin Trading

