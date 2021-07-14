Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NYSE:BWMN) Director Purchases $25,200.00 in Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NYSE:BWMN) Director Daniel Lefaivre acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00.

NYSE BWMN opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

