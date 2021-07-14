BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

BPMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

BP Midstream Partners stock opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 15.97 and a quick ratio of 15.97. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. BP Midstream Partners has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $15.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.38.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 66.77% and a net margin of 132.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 89.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.