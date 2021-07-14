Bradley Scott Smith Sells 3,000 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of PAYC traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $370.00. 296,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,339. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $344.20. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $257.87 and a one year high of $471.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.76.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 51.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
