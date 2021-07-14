Bradley Scott Smith Sells 3,000 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PAYC traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $370.00. 296,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,339. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $344.20. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $257.87 and a one year high of $471.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.76.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 51.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

