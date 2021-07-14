Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 89.0% from the June 15th total of 89,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of BRID opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Bridgford Foods has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of -0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 75.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

