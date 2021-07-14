Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.94 Million

Brokerages expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will report sales of $34.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.50 million. Brigham Minerals reported sales of $12.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year sales of $146.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $144.86 million to $151.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $164.04 million, with estimates ranging from $158.44 million to $167.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNRL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

MNRL opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 2.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 673.68%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,249,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $296,803.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 584,727 shares of company stock worth $11,530,367 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,069,000 after acquiring an additional 642,152 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,569 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 33,338 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

