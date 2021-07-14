Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 336.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,659 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,920 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Brightcove worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,244,000 after acquiring an additional 36,430 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 709,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 84,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,576,000 after acquiring an additional 54,228 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,675,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 336,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 132,908 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCOV opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $549.96 million, a P/E ratio of 80.18, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.82. Brightcove Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightcove has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

