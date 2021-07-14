Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Acquired by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,566 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,050 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.87% of Brightcove worth $7,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,244,000 after purchasing an additional 36,430 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 13.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 709,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 84,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after acquiring an additional 54,228 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 64.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 232,303 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at $9,675,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. Brightcove Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The company has a market cap of $549.97 million, a P/E ratio of 80.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

