Brokerages Anticipate Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $661.83 Million

Analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to post $661.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $569.41 million to $804.72 million. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $250.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 164.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $2.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS.

H has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,277,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,681 shares in the company, valued at $33,666,656.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,510,619 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $172,673,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $48,482,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,899,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,563,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

H stock opened at $77.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.52. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

