Brokerages Anticipate JetBlue Airways Co. (NYSE:JBLU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NYSE:JBLU) to post $1.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways reported sales of $215.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 569.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year sales of $5.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $8.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover JetBlue Airways.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $21.96.

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $31,092.82. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $200,375.28. Insiders sold 26,712 shares of company stock worth $534,860 over the last 90 days.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

