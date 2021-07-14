Brokerages Anticipate Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NYSE:MYGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NYSE:MYGN) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Myriad Genetics posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Myriad Genetics.

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $95,802.28. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $1,631,000.00. Insiders sold 171,319 shares of company stock worth $5,590,376 over the last three months.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $34.02.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

