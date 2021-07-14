Brokerages Anticipate Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NYSE:RIOT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NYSE:RIOT) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Riot Blockchain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is ($0.01). Riot Blockchain posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riot Blockchain will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Riot Blockchain.

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

RIOT stock opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. Riot Blockchain has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $79.50.

In other Riot Blockchain news, CEO Jason Les sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $1,563,500.00.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riot Blockchain (RIOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.