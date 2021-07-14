Brokerages Anticipate The Kraft Heinz Company (NYSE:KHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Kraft Heinz Company (NYSE:KHC) will announce earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. The Kraft Heinz posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Kraft Heinz.

Shares of NYSE:KHC opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

