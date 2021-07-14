Brokerages Expect Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) to announce $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Airbnb’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $917.00 million and the highest is $1.33 billion. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Airbnb will report full year sales of $5.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $5.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $7.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Airbnb.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.94.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,100.00. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $450,740.04. Insiders sold a total of 8,021,096 shares of company stock worth $1,150,502,872 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 120.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $143.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.56 billion and a PE ratio of -9.23. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.42.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

