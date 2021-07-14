Brokerages Expect AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to Post $1.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to announce $1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.62. AXIS Capital posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AXIS Capital.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.94) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Shares of AXS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.28. 538,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,557. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 34,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

