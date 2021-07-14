Brokerages Expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.11). Cryoport posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on CYRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

CYRX traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,353. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.45. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $600,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at $877,912.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $625,681.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 746,760 shares of company stock worth $44,909,756. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the first quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cryoport by 1,907.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

