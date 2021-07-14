Brokerages Expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NYSE:LGIH) to Post $3.72 EPS

Analysts expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NYSE:LGIH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.98 to $4.15. LGI Homes posted earnings per share of $2.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year earnings of $15.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.78 to $16.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $15.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.89 to $17.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LGI Homes.

LGIH stock opened at $157.03 on Wednesday. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $95.54 and a 52 week high of $188.00.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

