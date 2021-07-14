Brokerages Expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.13. NuVasive reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 205%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUVA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NUVA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,389. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.61. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $231,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,607 shares of company stock worth $1,072,566 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NuVasive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth $7,345,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 166,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42,540 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth $3,449,000. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 43,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

