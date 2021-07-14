Brokerages Expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. OPKO Health posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OPKO Health.
NYSE:OPK opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. OPKO Health has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $6.47.
About OPKO Health
OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.
