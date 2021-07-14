Brokerages Expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. OPKO Health posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OPKO Health.

NYSE:OPK opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. OPKO Health has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $6.47.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Also, SVP Jon R. Cohen bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $190,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,932,250.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

