Brokerages Expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NYSE:PDCO) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NYSE:PDCO) will report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.43. Patterson Companies reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36.

PDCO opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $37.37.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

