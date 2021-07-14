Brokerages Expect TransMedics Group, Inc. (NYSE:TMDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.80 Million

Brokerages expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. (NYSE:TMDX) will announce sales of $5.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransMedics Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.39 million and the highest is $8.21 million. TransMedics Group posted sales of $3.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransMedics Group will report full-year sales of $36.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.64 million to $46.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $66.73 million, with estimates ranging from $36.69 million to $89.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TransMedics Group.

TMDX opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $43,696.80. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $136,698.94. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,579 shares of company stock worth $480,396.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

