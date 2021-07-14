Brokerages Expect Vertex, Inc. (NYSE:VERX) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Vertex, Inc. (NYSE:VERX) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Vertex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Vertex posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex.

In other Vertex news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 16,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $303,680.00. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $1,580,880.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,317 shares of company stock worth $2,275,727.

NYSE VERX opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. Vertex has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $39.71.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

