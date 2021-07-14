Brokers Issue Forecasts for Seiko Epson Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Seiko Epson in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seiko Epson’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 3.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seiko Epson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Seiko Epson stock opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.17. Seiko Epson has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.