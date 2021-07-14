Brokers Issue Forecasts for SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SVB Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $6.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $28.15 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.13.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $578.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $570.02. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $204.78 and a 52 week high of $608.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,326.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $563.04 per share, with a total value of $281,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,983,907.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,859 shares of company stock valued at $5,691,359. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

