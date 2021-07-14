Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 100,000 Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,145,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $9,383,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

RAAC stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.95. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Company Profile

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

