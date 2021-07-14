Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 41,999 Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $32,023,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $42,655,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,285,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $12,328,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv stock opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.91. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.01.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.75 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.26.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

