Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of SVF Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SVF Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SVFA stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.93. SVF Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

