Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $1 Million in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWAA. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,366,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.20. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $12.90.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

