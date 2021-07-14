Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,580 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.79.

In related news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $961,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $394,868.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,996.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 184,256 shares of company stock worth $21,271,940 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $109.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.42 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

