Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Seritage Growth Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRG opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $711.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.18. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.38.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.28 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 80.45% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

