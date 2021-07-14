Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TopBuild by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in TopBuild by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BLD opened at $183.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.48. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $112.13 and a 52-week high of $235.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLD. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.08.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

