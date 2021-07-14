Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Reinvent Technology Partners Z at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Z in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Z during the first quarter worth about $4,685,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Z during the first quarter worth about $5,065,000. 47.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RTPZ opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Reinvent Technology Partners Z has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.95.

Reinvent Technology Partners Z focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

