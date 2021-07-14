Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MOS opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.85. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on MOS. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. VTB Capital lowered The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Mosaic from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.09.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

