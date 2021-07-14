Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$63.74. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$63.24, with a volume of 784,606 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAM.A shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$69.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$60.50. The company has a market cap of C$99.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

